Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers for the 22nd of September, as well as the new jackpot for Saturday.

There was no big prize winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night for the estimated $490 million jackpot with a cash option of $355.1 million. The jackpot will rise to $523 million with a cash value of $379 million in the next drawing, which will be held on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, the winning lottery numbers were 20, 40, 47, 55, 63, with a red Powerball pull of 5. It was a 3X Power Play.

Despite the fact that there were no top prize winners, the latest drawing resulted in a few quick millionaires. A Florida player and a Maryland player both struck the Match 5, winning $1 million apiece.

Meanwhile, a player from Pennsylvania won $2 million after matching five numbers with the 3X Power Play.

Aside from the few instant millionaires, the current lottery drawing resulted in a number of smaller prizes.

There were 18 players who won $50,000 apiece after hitting Match 4 plus red Powerball. However, with the 3X Power Play, eight players were able to match four numbers plus the red Powerball, winning $150,000.

The remaining cash prizes from the evening ranged from $4 to $300.

If you win the Powerball jackpot, you can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity. Winners who choose the annuity receive a single payment right away, followed by 29 annual payments that rise by 5% each year.

Powerball is a lottery game that is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., the US Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

​