Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers for the 20th of October, and the New Jackpot for Saturday.

The projected $73 million jackpot, with a cash value of $51.7 million, was not won in the Wednesday Powerball drawing. One player, though, became a billionaire overnight.

The jackpot will rise to an estimated $86 million with a cash option of $60.9 million because the big prize has gone unclaimed. The next drawing will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23, and the jackpot will climb to an estimated $86 million with a cash option of $60.9 million.

On Wednesday night, the winning lotto numbers were 7, 29, 36, 41, 43, with a red Powerball pull of 5. It was a 2X PowerPlay.

A player from North Carolina won $1 million after matching five numbers in the most recent Powerball drawing. Lottery players who hit the Match 5 with the 2X Power Play had a chance to win a $2 million reward.

The night also resulted in a number of minor monetary prizes. Six players were successful in matching four numbers plus the red Powerball, winning $50,000 each. Only two players, however, won $100,000 when they hit the Match 4 plus red Powerball with a 2X Power Play.

The rest of the night’s monetary awards ranged from $4 to $200.

One week ago, a player from Massachusetts won a $1 million jackpot after matching five numbers in the Powerball drawing on Monday, Oct. 4. The prize was projected to be worth $699.8 million at the time.

Victor Van of Haverhill, the winner, intends to use his prize money to further his schooling and assist his family in paying off their mortgage.

Winners of lotteries have one year to claim their prize.

Powerball is a lottery game that is played in 45 states, including Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands.