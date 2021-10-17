Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers For The 16th Of October, As Well As The New Jackpot For Monday

The projected $60 million jackpot, with a cash value of $41.8 million, was not won in the Powerball drawing on Saturday night.

The jackpot will expand to an anticipated $65 million in the next drawing on Monday, with a cash option of $46 million.

On Saturday, Oct. 16, the winning lotto numbers were 30, 31, 41, 42, 48, with a red Powerball of 3. It was a 3X Power Play.

There was no grand prize winner for the most recent jackpot, and no players became instant millionaires as a result of the Saturday night drawing.

A $1 million prize would have been awarded to those who were able to match five numbers. Players who hit the Match 5 with the 3X power Play, on the other hand, would have won $2 million.

Despite the dearth of millionaires, the night resulted in a number of minor monetary awards.

There were 12 players who won $50,000 apiece after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball. With the 3X Power Play, however, just two players were able to match four numbers plus the red Powerball, winning $150,000.

The remaining prizes from the most recent lottery drawing ranged from $4 to $1,500.

Powerball winners have the option of receiving their winnings as a lump sum payment or as an annuity. Players who choose the annuity receive a single payment right once, followed by 29 annual installments that increase by 5% each year.

Powerball is available in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., the US Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.