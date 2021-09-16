Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers for the 15th of September, and the New Jackpot for Wednesday.

The estimated $432 million jackpot with a cash option of $313.5 million did not produce a grand prize winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. However, as the jackpot increased to an estimated $457 million, there were a host of other smaller wins.

The winning lottery numbers were 1, 4, 18, 46, 62, with a red Powerball pull of 25 on Wednesday night. 3X was the PowerPlay. On Saturday, the next Powerball drawing will take place.

The jackpot is expected to expand to $457 million, with a cash value of $331.6 million. Despite the fact that there were no big prize winners in the most recent drawing, three players became millionaires overnight.

California, Illinois, and North Carolina players each won $1 million after hitting the Match 5. With the 3X Power Play, however, none of the players matched five numbers and thus missed out on the chance to win $2 million.

Aside from the instant millionaires, the Wednesday Powerball drawing resulted in a number of smaller monetary rewards. There were 22 players who earned $50,000 each after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball.

Meanwhile, just two players with the 3X Power Play hit the Match 4 plus red Powerball, winning $150,000. The other cash prizes from the most recent lottery drawing ranged from $4 to $300.

Winners of the Powerball jackpot can choose between a one-time lump sum payout or an annuity. Those who choose the annuity will get a one-time payment followed by 29 annual installments that will increase by 5% each year.

Powerball is a lottery game that is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., the US Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.