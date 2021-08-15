Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers For The 14th Of August, As Well As The New Jackpot For Wednesday

The Powerball jackpot has swelled to an estimated $274 million, and there were no big prize winners in Saturday’s game.

On Saturday night, the winning lotto numbers were 6, 21, 49, 65, 67, with a red Powerball pull of 18. It was a 2X PowerPlay. There were no winners of the $258 million jackpot, but one player became a millionaire on the spot.

Following the most recent Powerball drawing, a Maryland resident won $1 million by matching five numbers. The player could have earned $2 million if they had hit the Match 5 with a Power Play.

A total of 20 players won $50,000 in the Match 4 plus Powerball game. Seven players earned $100,000 apiece after winning Match 4 plus Powerball with 2X PowerPlay. Prizes ranged from $4 to $200 for the other players.

On Saturday, the prize was projected to be worth $258 million, with a $187.4 million cash option. The next Powerball drawing will be held on Wednesday, with a prize pool of $274 million and a cash value of $197.7 million.

The newest Mega Millions drawing comes on the heels of news that a Mega Millions player from South Carolina overcame the odds and won the lottery twice in as many weeks. On July 16, the lottery player won a $40,000 win, then on July 27, he claimed a $3 million award.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said in a statement that the odds of winning $40,000 playing Mega Millions are 1 in 931,001, and the odds of winning $3 million are around 1 in 13 million.