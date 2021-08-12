Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers For The 11th Of August, As Well As The New Jackpot For Saturday

There were no grand prize winners in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, but there were lots of lesser winners as the large jackpot increased to an estimated $258 million.

On Wednesday night, the winning lotto numbers were 12, 18, 20, 29, 30, with a red Powerball pull of 16. 3X was the PowerPlay. There were no winners of the $241 million jackpot, but a few players became millionaires right away.

Three players from California, New Jersey, and Washington each won $1 million after hitting the Match 5 in the most recent Powerball drawing. Meanwhile, one Wisconsin player and one Ohio player each won $2 million after hitting the Match 5 with a Power Play.

A total of 27 players won $50,000 in the Match 4 plus Powerball game. Eight players earned $150,000 each in the Match 4 + Powerball with 3X PowerPlay. Other contestants took home cash prizes ranging from $4 to $300.

The jackpot was valued at $241 million on Wednesday, with a $175 million cash option. The Powerball jackpot on Saturday is expected to be worth $258 million, with a cash value of $187.4 million.

Powerball is available in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands.