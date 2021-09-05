Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers for September 4th, and Monday’s New Jackpot

The projected $365 million jackpot with a cash value of $265.4 million did not have a grand prize winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. However, as the jackpot grew to an estimated $375 million, there were plenty of other winners.

On Saturday night, the winning lotto numbers were 32, 35, 40, 52, 54, with a red Powerball pull of 1. It was a 5X PowerPlay.

On Monday, the next Powerball drawing will take place. The jackpot is expected to reach $375 million, with a cash option of $271.1 million.

Despite the fact that there were no winners in the most recent drawing, three players became millionaires overnight. The Match 5 was won by players from Minnesota, Missouri, and Ohio, who each won $1 million.

The players would have earned $2 million if they had hit the Match 5 with the 5X Power Play.

The Saturday Powerball drawing also yielded a number of lesser cash prizes. There were 22 players who earned $50,000 each after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball. Meanwhile, only one player with a 5X Power Play hit the Match 4 plus red Powerball, winning $250,000.

The other cash prizes from the most recent lottery drawing ranged from $4 to $500.

If you win the Powerball jackpot, you can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity. Winners who choose the annuity receive a single payment right away, followed by 29 annual payments that rise by 5% each year.

Powerball is a lottery game that is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., the US Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.