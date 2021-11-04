Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers for Saturday’s New Jackpot, Nov. 3

The prize pool for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing was projected to be worth $132 million, with a cash value of $94.2 million. It did not, however, produce a grand prize winner, implying that the jackpot will continue to rise.

On Wednesday night, the winning lotto numbers were 1, 2, 24, 50, 57, with a red Powerball of 26. It was a 2X Power Play.

On Saturday night, the next Powerball drawing will take place. With a $104.2 million cash option, the jackpot is expected to reach $146 million.

Despite the fact that there was no grand prize winner in the most recent Powerball drawing, one lottery player became a millionaire overnight. A gamer from New York earned $1 million after hitting the Match 5.

If the player had used the 2X Power Play to match five numbers, they might have won $2 million.

The Wednesday Powerball drawing also yielded a number of lesser cash prizes. Three players won $50,000 each after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball.

Meanwhile, three players won $100,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball with a Power Play. The other cash prizes from the night ranged from $4 to $200.

A couple vacationing through Christiansburg, Virginia claimed a $2 million jackpot in the most recent Powerball drawing. Jerry and Teresa Maples visited 11 states and bought a lotto ticket in each of them.

Following the Sept. 27 draw, the Maple Leafs struck the Match 5 with the Power Play. The couple would have won the jackpot if they had matched all five numbers plus the red Powerball, which was worth an estimated $545 million at the time.

The Powerball jackpot has a 1 in 292.2 million chance of being won. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada, and Utah are the only states where Powerball cannot be played. A $2 Powerball ticket is available.