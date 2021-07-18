Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers For July 17th And The New Jackpot For Wednesday

The estimated $150 million jackpot with a $107.6 million cash option did not have a grand prize winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night.

The jackpot will expand to an estimated $161 million, including a $116.1 million cash value, in the next drawing on Wednesday, July 21.

On Saturday, July 17, the winning lottery numbers were 15, 22, 38, 54, 66, with a red Powerball of 3. It was a 2X Power Play.

There were no grand prize winners in the most recent Powerball drawing, but one person became an instant millionaire.

A gamer from Pennsylvania won $1 million after hitting the Match 5. The Power Play winner would have won $2 million if they had hit the Match 5 with the Power Play.

The Powerball drawing on Saturday night also resulted in a number of lesser cash prizes. There were 12 players who won $50,000 apiece after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball.

Meanwhile, four players won $100,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball with a Power Play.

The other prizes from the most recent lottery drawing ranged from $4 to $200.

Powerball winners can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity to receive their prize. If you choose the annuity, you will get a one-time payment followed by 29 annual installments that increase by 5% each year.

Powerball is available in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands.