Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers For July 10th, As Well As The New Jackpot For Wednesday

Saturday’s Powerball drawing, which had a $125 million jackpot and a cash value of $98.3 million, had no grand prize winner.

With a red Powerball of 3, the winning numbers were 1, 5, 29, 54,62. It was a 2X Power Play.

The jackpot will rise to an estimated $137 million in the next drawing on Wednesday, with a $98.3 million cash option.

While there was no grand prize winner, three players became millionaires overnight after purchasing tickets in New Hampshire and Oregon. Playing the Power Play option netted the guy from Oregon $2 million.

Powerball winners can select between a one-time lump sum payment (the cash option) or an annuity to receive their rewards. If you choose the annuity, you will get a one-time payment followed by 29 annual installments that increase by 5% each year.

Powerball is available in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., the US Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.