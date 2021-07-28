Is There a Monkey Gang War? Hundreds Of Primates Fight On A Bustling Thai Road [Video]

Several accounts of monkeys trespassing into human areas and causing a nuisance may be found on the internet. However, this may be the first occasion when dozens of monkeys from what appeared to be competing primate gangs congregated at a place and charged at each other, bringing traffic to a halt in a city.

A video from the incident, which occurred in a Thai city, shows dozens of monkeys involved in a horrifying fight on a normally bustling thoroughfare. The primates were seen running riot in the central Thai city of Lopburi, as captured on film by a bystander.

Wisrut Suwanphak, a Facebook user, posted the video, which has since received over 10,000 shares. As trapped motorists stared in fear, the footage shows the simians racing at each other during the terrifying combat. The individual who took the video, Pong Muangthong, told Thai Rath that vehicles honked their horns to scare the monkeys away, but this only made them angrier.

The brawl erupted in front of Phra Kan Shrine in Lopburi, a renowned tourist attraction that has suffered a drop in visitation recently owing to COVID-19 regulations, depriving the primates of the privilege of being served bananas by tourists. The residents have also been compelled to stay indoors due to the current monkey threat, which has left the primates famished. The terrifying duel appeared to be caused by a lack of nourishment.

“Several monkeys were hurt as a result of this occurrence. The road was splattered with blood. “They didn’t surrender until the losing side’s leader resigned himself,” an eyewitness told Thai Rath.

According to Muangthong, the situation was brought under control after the losing gang’s commander opted to depart with his squad.

Lopburi is home to around 4,500 monkeys that are allowed to roam the streets. According to CNN, tourists visiting the old city regularly buy them fruits, seeds, peanuts, and even sugary drinks to entice them to take pictures.