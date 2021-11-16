Is There a Lot of Debris in the Space? Anti-Satellite Test in Russia Produces 1,500 Pieces of Garbage

Over 1,500 pieces of trackable space junk and thousands of smaller bits of debris were formed when a Russian anti-satellite missile was detonated. The test, which is thought to have entailed the destruction of a decommissioned Russian satellite, was criticized by US officials.

Experts believe it put the International Space Station (ISS) crew, which includes two Russians, at jeopardy.

The ISS Flight Control team, which is orbiting Earth at 260 miles above the surface, was alerted on Monday that there were signs of a satellite breakup that could create enough debris to threaten the station.

