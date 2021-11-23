Is there a list of ‘Ghislaine Maxwell’s Coconspirators’ in a court document?

The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, which is due to commence on November 29 in New York City, has sparked conjecture and unverified stories about renowned people that conspiracy theorists fear could become implicated in the case.

The Complaint

An official United States federal court document has been published on social media by accounts claiming that Ghislaine Maxwell’s over 40 co-conspirators include significant corporations, celebrities, and prominent figures. Between 1994 and 2004, Maxwell, a British socialite, is suspected of grooming and trafficking minor girls to be assaulted by financier Jeffrey Epstein. She has pled not guilty to all accusations leveled against her.

A copy of a court filing from the Southern District of New York was shared on Twitter and other social media platforms, both as a PDF file and a series of screengrabs, with a list of “defendants” that included Ghislaine Maxwell, Harvey Weinstein, Beyoncé Knowles, and the Walt Disney company, among others. The document was shared with captions claiming to reveal a list of “Ghislaine Maxwell’s coconspirators” in the sex trafficking case.

Coconspirators of Ghislaine Maxwell.

It would be a pity if this became widely known. pic.twitter.com/pjTkFVClNR — WeAreTheMSM (@FreedomMedia) 21 November 2021 The list of Ghislaine Maxwell’s co-conspirators has been released. pic.twitter.com/P68PlnISpV — @Blacksheep20202 (@Blacksheep20202), BlacksheepFreeOhFree (@Blacksheep20202), BlacksheepFreeOh 21 November 2021 Some of the accounts also included a link to the complete filing on a federal archive in the United States. Over the last two days, the tweets have received thousands of interactions, and the image has been widely shared on Facebook, albeit engagement with those posts has been lower. Despite their reservations about the images’ legitimacy, some individuals re-shared them.

The Details

This is an example of “false context” content, which is a type of deception in which a legitimate piece of information is deliberately misrepresented in order to drive a false or misleading narrative.

The court case number is missing from the headline graphic, but the entire document linked to in some of the posts is labeled “Case 1:20-cv-07102-UA.” The underlying civil case, Latham et al v. The 1953 Trust et al., can then be found through PacerMonitor.

Plaintiff Charlene Latham filed the civil case in August 2020, and it is still active. This is a condensed version of the information.