Is there a fireworks display planned for Bonfire Night 2021 in Liverpool?

It’s Bonfire Night, and many people around Merseyside will be gathering to witness stunning firework displays, but is there anything going on in Liverpool tonight?

On Guy Fawkes Night, Liverpool’s River of Light celebration usually includes a firework show over the waterfront.

Unfortunately, the City of Liverpool declared early this year that there will be no fireworks at this year’s River of Light celebration. The River of Light fireworks display had previously attracted up to 50,000 people in years prior to the outbreak.

Liverpool’s head of culture, Claire McColgan, explained the decision, saying the council wanted to arrange an event that could go place “no matter what circumstance we find ourselves in with Covid-19.”

There are, however, alternative Bonfire Night fireworks shows in Liverpool that you may enjoy this weekend.

Tonight, Hurlston Hall in Ormskirk will stage a massive bonfire and fireworks display, while Pleasureland in Southport will host a Day of the Dead celebration on Saturday, November 6.

Lingham Park in Moreton, Mayer Park in Bebington, Woodchurch Leisure Centre, Mersey Park in Birkenhead, and Leasowe Adventure Playground all have displays tonight on Wirral.

A Bonfire Night party is also being held on the beach at Refreshment Rooms in Wirral, with a variety of food and drinks.

Wirral will also host exhibits in Birkenhead Park and Central Park in Wallasey on Saturday, November 6.

Tonight, the Newton-Le-Willows Sports Club is hosting a fireworks display, complete with a fairground for children under the age of 12, food booths, and indoor and outdoor bars.

The Lord Mayor’s Fireworks Extravaganza at Chester Racecourse is back this year, with a magnificent firework show above the racecourse on Saturday, June 6.

Our Bonfire Night 2021 fireworks displays guide has a complete list of all of these activities.

