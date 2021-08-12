Is there a coffee shortage? What crisis are we talking about?

After taking early retirement, a friend of mine spent £1,200 on a fancy coffee-making machine.

You put a pod in, choose what you want from a touch-screen digital display, and voila, your desired beverage appears. His coffee is something he and his wife enjoy.

My personal favorite is for a spoonful of granulated sugar to be dug out, plopped into a mug, then topped off with milk. An unusual cafetiere makes a (very) uncommon appearance. Buying a beer for £1 in McDonald’s grates.

However, I do have a coffee maker. It was given to me by my girlfriend 12 years ago and has never been used since. She doesn’t even drink coffee, so I’m not sure where, how, or when she got it.

Because she’ll be gone for a week, I’m cleaning up the kitchen. And there it is, all dusty and filthy, on a surface that should be cleared.

For the first time in over a decade, a closer look reveals a short metal bar with a knob on the end that moves roughly 6cm horizontally, as well as at least three mote control functions controlled by other knobs. It contains two glass canisters, one of which is apparently for coffee.

The word “steam” is inscribed on one of the knobs, along with a grade that appears like a bathroom shower heat meter. Steam? What’s with the steam?

The machine is well-known, but unlike my friend with his fancy-pants coffee caterer, I have no idea how to operate it. There don’t appear to be any guidelines.

But I’m going to give it a shot tomorrow. It’s the word “steam” that gives me the creeps.