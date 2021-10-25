Is the UK about to enter another state of emergency? The government’s decision regarding ‘Plan B.’

The government has decided against switching to its coronavirus Plan B right now, despite the fact that a vaccine expert has warned that the present immunization campaign will not be enough to keep illness rates under control.

Despite the mounting number of cases, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rebuffed calls from health officials for harsher restrictions, claiming that vaccines will get the country through the winter and out of the pandemic.

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), cautioned against complacency in the face of what he described as a “worsening” scenario.

To avoid “a true meltdown,” he suggested people should put themselves to the test, wear masks, and avoid crowds in enclosed settings.

New cases might exceed 100,000 every day, according to Health Secretary Sajid Javid, but Downing Street insists there is still spare capacity in the NHS and that Plan B will only be launched if it comes under “severe pressure.”

Plan B contains guidelines for working from home and the usage of face masks as a requirement.

When asked if it’s time to implement Plan B to combat coronavirus, Chancellor Rishi Sunak responded, “at the present, the data does not suggest that we should be going to Plan B quickly.”

“Well, the Prime Minister really just said that we’re looking at the statistics all the time, as you would expect us to,” he told BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show.

“We’re keeping an eye on everything, but the data right now doesn’t indicate that we should switch to Plan B right now,” says the spokesperson. “Of course, we’ll keep an eye on everything, and the plans are ready.”

Maggie Throup, the minister of vaccines, said Plan A is “functioning” and “where we need to be.”

“The public has been very patient in completing what we’ve asked them to do,” Ms Throup told LBC when asked where case numbers must reach before the public is invited to work from home.

“And I believe Plan A has actually opened up people’s life, which is critical because if we do need to take other actions, I’m confident they will appreciate the freedoms we’ve been able to provide them.”

