Is the stock market open on Columbus Day in the year 2021?

On Columbus Day, which falls on the second Monday of October every year, many government offices are closed.

In 2021, it will fall on October 11th, and most banks will be closed, as well as some private businesses. Is it true, though, that stock markets are open on Columbus Day? The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq (the world’s largest and second-largest stock exchanges, respectively) are open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday in the United States.

Stock markets are closed on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as most federal holidays.

On Columbus Day/Indigenous People’s Day, however, stock markets are open.

Some days are designated as “market half-day holidays.”

Depending on how the calendar falls in any given year, such days may include July 3 or 5, the day after Thanksgiving, and/or Christmas Eve, according to Nasdaq. Nasdaq will close at 1:00 p.m. ET in certain circumstances, according to the website.

The NYSE also announced that on November 26 in 2021, November 25 the next year, and November 24 in 2023, each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for qualifying options) (the day after Thanksgiving).

On July 3, 2023, each market will likewise shut early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for qualifying options), according to the NYSE’s website.

When the Stock Exchanges Are Closed

The NYSE and Nasdaq are closed on the following holidays. The NYSE will observe the Juneteenth holiday beginning next year.

The first day of the new year

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed on January 15th.

Today is Presidents’ Day.

Friday is a good day.

Memorial Day is a national holiday in the United States

Independence Day is a national holiday in the United States

Labor Day is a national holiday in the United States

Thanksgiving is one of the most important holidays in the United

The day after Christmas

Pre-market and after-hours trading sessions, termed as “extended markets,” are also held on regular business days.

Pre-market trading hours on the Nasdaq are from 4:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET, while after-hours trading is from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.

Nasdaq issues a warning: “Be aware that extended markets come with dangers. Volatility is substantially higher, and liquidity is much lower, implying that fewer individuals are trading and that prices change much more dramatically.” Other Major Stock Exchanges’ Trading Hours Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. local time, London Stock Exchange Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (lunch from 11: 30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) local time at the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This is a condensed version of the information.