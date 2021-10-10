Is The Pandemic Finally Coming To A Close? Fauci’strongly suspects’ a decrease in deaths by the end of the year.

Dr. Anthony Fauci stated he “highly suspects” COVID-19 mortality would decrease in the winter in a brief interview with Greta Van Susteren that aired Sunday.

Fauci was asked if he thinks the Delta variation, or any other predicted variants, will cause another coronavirus outbreak this winter.

“Fortunately, we’ve seen a turnaround in the slope in going down in both instances and hospitalizations during the last three weeks. On “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren,” Fauci said, “Deaths are still increasing, but they’re really flattening, so it’s a lagging indicator.” Fauci does not believe the pandemic would be over anytime soon. He stated that defeating the Delta form would be contingent on the vaccination of the estimated 68 million unvaccinated Americans.

“I have a strong suspicion that, like hospitalizations, death rates will begin to decline. When there’s a lot of infection in the community, even if you’re vaccinated, wearing masks in public settings, I think would be quite prudent,” he said.

In the United States, nearly 700,000 people have died as a result of the virus.

COVID-19 cases are decreasing in the United States, according to CDC data, although only 56% of people in the county are vaccinated.

The New Yorker asked Ashish Jha, the head of Brown University’s School of Public Health, if there will be a repeat of last winter’s epidemic.

"I believe we can categorically say no," Jha remarked. "What people don't like about Delta is that it hunts after pockets of individuals who haven't been vaccinated and rips them apart." It's going to be a very horrible winter if you're an older person living in this nation who isn't vaccinated."