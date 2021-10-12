Is the heated airer from Aldi worth the money? We put it to the test, and here’s what we found.

Autumn has arrived, and the annual battle to keep energy bills low by not using the heater or tumble dryer in our home has begun.

Even before the recent, fairly alarming price increases, I’ve known for a long time that using a tumble dryer to dry our family of four’s clothes was costing us a small fortune.

So, when our dryer broke down at the end of last winter (suggestions that it died prematurely due to usage are probably not unreasonable), we decided to try to avoid buying a new one.

Aldi has introduced a heated clothes airer that can help you save money on your tumble dryer bills.

All of my good intentions vanished as soon as the weather changed and I tried to dry my clothes on a normal airer without turning on the heat.

Everything took days to dry, my windows began to fog up, and the stench of damp laundry that had lingered in the air for most of the week was becoming unbearable.

I’d heard good things about Lakeland’s DrySoon airers and decided to get one after payday, but was surprised at how much it cost.

Aldi’s Easy Home Heated Clothes Airer is a popular Aldi SpecialBuy.

When you include in the cost of accessories, it came in at £89.99, which was a whole hundred pounds less than the Lakeland package and had scores of positive internet reviews of its own. I had no choice but to give it a shot.

The first thing that struck me about the Aldi airer was how easy it was to use right out of the box.

Our previous airer required some fiddly assembly, so being able to simply pull this out, untie the cable, and use it was fantastic.

The cable is a little shorter than I’d like, but I was able to set it up and connect it in after some living room rearranging.

I particularly appreciated the fact that it has two switches, allowing you to utilize half of it for smaller loads.

The airer comes with a full-size cover, as well as two sets of heat-resistant pegs and netting.