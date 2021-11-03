Is the Fourth Stimulus Check OK? ‘Checks passed today,’ according to online posts, but the IRS denies the claims.

The IRS has disregarded many social media reports alleging that the US government has cleared a new batch of fourth stimulus checks, despite rising calls for further relief money.

On Nov. 2, the YouTube channel “Lalate News,” which has over 400,000 subscribers, aired a video saying that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., had enacted provisions for the fourth round of stimulus checks valued at least $15,000.

The money would be distributed in three groups, according to the channel, including $4,000 for elder care, $4,000 for children’s care, and $3,600 for the child tax credit.

Over the last week, searches for “4th stimulus checks passed today” have also increased. According to Google Trends, the volume of searches for relevant terms such as “another stimulus check” and “will there be another stimulus check” jumped by more than 110 percent.

In an interview with VERIFY, an IRS spokesman, however, disputed the assertions. There was no mention of a fourth wave of stimulus checks on the websites of federal agencies such as the IRS and the Department of Treasury.

In recent weeks, there has been an increase in calls for more relief payments. As of Tuesday 9.14 p.m. ET, a petition started by Denver restaurant owner Stephanie Bonin requesting Congress to adopt legislation that would pay Americans $2,000 monthly recurring checks had received 2,946,080 signatures out of a total of three million.

“I’m urging Congress to immediately provide a $2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for children, as well as recurring checks for the duration of the crisis,” Bonin stated in the Change.org petition. “Providing Americans with monthly assistance until they are able to re-establish themselves can save our communities from financial ruin.” President Joe Biden was asked by a group of Democrats in March 2021 to include extra relief payments in his Build Back Better agenda. The tests, however, were not included in the framework that was released on October 28.

Congress has yet to indicate whether it intends to create new legislation to provide further financial assistance to Americans in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.