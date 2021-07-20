Is the Fourth Stimulus Check Due This Month? Is the $2,500 Direct Payments Update a Joke?

It has been revealed that a social media post saying that Americans will get another wave of stimulus cheques in July is fake.

According to Chaz Thompson’s July 15 Facebook post, the United States Congress has enacted new legislation that will provide $2,500 stimulus grants to qualified Americans by the end of the month.

The post stated, “It passed 10 minutes ago.” “ON JULY 30, 2021, EVERYONE RECEIVES A $2500 STIMULUS CHECK. They were successful! The post below explains how to get yours direct deposited, as well as how to receive it faster and track it.”

The post also included an external link that purportedly contained instructions on how to track and receive the fresh round of checks. Readers would be directed to a page with an image of an ape giving the middle finger if they clicked the link.

The tweet, which has received hundreds of shares, is just one of many on social media making similar claims. Another user, Xavier Alexander, reports that another round of stimulus checks has already been approved by MPs.

“It went by in 15 minutes. “WE GET ANOTHER $2500 STIMULUS CHECK ON JULY 30, 2021,” the post stated. “The post below explains how to track it and what you need to do to get it faster.”

Facebook has since labeled both posts as “false information.”

Despite the government sending out payments as part of the Expanded Child Tax Credit program, calls for more checks have intensified in recent weeks. Eligible families will get $300 each kid under the age of six and $250 per child from six to seventeen as part of the child tax credit.

A petition on Change.org seeking $2,000 monthly checks has received 2,657,393 signatures out of a total of 3 million.

A fourth stimulus check has yet to be announced by the US Congress. According to USA Today, while another batch of payments has received widespread support, experts say the government is unlikely to send out further checks as the US economy recovers from the effects of COVID-19.