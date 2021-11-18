Is the Disney Advent Calendar with Games and Puzzles any good? We polled Christmas superfans aged 5 and 7 to see what they thought.

Every year, there are more and more advent calendar options available, and they are becoming increasingly sophisticated – and pricey.

Everything seems to be designed around you having a house full of tat, plastic bits, and goo throughout December, but while most parents groan at them, most kids enjoy them.

The Disney Game and Puzzle Advent Calendar is the one advent calendar we’ve all agreed on this year, and with Amazon cutting the price by a third in an early Black Friday offer, now is the time to get one.

My in-house experts, ages five and seven, were excited when they got to unbox a fidget toy advent calendar for The Reviews Club a few weeks ago. In comparison, their enthusiasm for the Disney Game and Puzzle Advent Calendar was far longer-lasting and higher-level, and as a mother, I was much satisfied with the quality for the money.

Cartamundi created the Game and Puzzle Calendar. It includes 24 distinct doors, each of which holds five or so puzzle pieces and a piece for the game you can finish at the end – whether a character token, dice, or the trophy you can award when you win – as you can see in the video.

As we proceeded through the process of opening the calendar, I noted that the components were really strong and of good quality. This isn’t the kind of plastic tat you find sellotaped to obnoxiously overpriced children’s magazines. Toy Story, Disney Princesses, Mickey and Friends, and Frozen are four sets of well-sculpted characters that look wonderful and are substantial enough for tiny hands.

The four teams represented a diverse range of beloved Disney characters, and the variety ensured that the game piqued the interest of both my Buzz Lightyear-obsessed son (who has asked that no one else play as the Toy Story set) and my Disney Princess-obsessed daughter.