Is The COVID-19 Vaccine The ‘Mark Of The Beast’ According To The Bible? Pastors refuse to participate.

As many Americans continue to refuse immunization, church leaders and experts have dismissed the concept that the COVID-19 vaccine represents the “mark of the beast.”

Despite some Christians claiming that COVID-19 vaccines are the “mark of the beast” and that the world is in “the latter days,” Harvest Christian Fellowship pastor Greg Laurie informed USA Today via email that they are not.

According to the site, the term “mark of the beast,” which derives from the New Testament’s Revelation 13: 16-18, denotes devotion to Satan or people who reject God’s memorial of creatorship. Since the initial doses were made available, some people have exploited it as an excuse not to be vaccinated.

“According to the Bible, there will be a ‘Antichrist,’ who will compel people to have a ‘mark,’ which they will obtain to purchase and sell. The COVID-19 vaccine – or any vaccine for that matter – has nothing to do with any of this, according to Laurie.

Laurie, who has been vaccinated, also stated that no one would unintentionally receive the mark because it would constitute a declaration of allegiance to the Antichrist.

“God will not damn someone for accidentally taking something,” he stated.

Pastor Darin Wood of Midland, Texas’ First Baptist Church, remembered having to tell churchgoers over and over that the vaccine was not the “mark of the beast.”

“There’s no indication that the vaccine matches the mark described by the Apostle John,” Wood wrote in an op-ed for the Midland Reporter-Telegram in August, adding, “I’ve been sent numerous articles and videos… that (suggest) the vaccine represents a governmental control conspiracy or that the vaccine contains some sort of marking agent to indelibly identify those foolish enough to receive the vaccine.”

It’s simply not reasonable or logical to believe such a massive conspiracy exists.”

People, on the other hand, continue to exploit the mark of the beast as an excuse to avoid vaccinations.

Nicole Williams, a traveling intensive care unit nurse who has observed the mark being used as a justification to avoid immunization, stated, “I understand that people want to revert back to how things were, but calling something you don’t understand the’mark of the beast’ is extreme and damaging.”

Meanwhile, Hennepin Healthcare physician Stephen Smith said he hasn’t seen this word used as a justification for not being vaccinated, but he has heard other excuses, such as the notion that vaccines transform people into zombies. Brief News from Washington Newsday.