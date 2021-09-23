Is the ‘Amp Truck’ from ‘Mad Max’ For Sale?

The legendary vehicles from “Mad Max: Fury Road” are fit for purpose in the post-apocalyptic wasteland of the movie, but can you get your hands on one in real life?

The Complaint

“Mad Max amp truck is for sale,” reads a Reddit thread. “Is anyone interested?”

This was shared on the Interesting As F**k subreddit, along with a photo of the “Doof Wagon,” a big truck equipped with amplifiers.

At the time of writing, this article regarding the automobile had over 3,000 comments and had been upvoted over 99,000 times.

It has also received hundreds of upvotes and comments after being shared in other subreddits.

The Details

The Doof Warrior uses the so-called Doof Wagon throughout the film, riding it while playing a flame-throwing guitar.

The origin of the character is revealed by the film’s director, George Miller, in the video below.

The car featured in the film, as well as 12 others utilized in various scenes throughout the blockbuster, is for sale.

Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers, based in Australia, is putting these up for auction.

Tenders for the full collection are available.

The sale is described as “a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase a complete Museum of Modern Masterpieces, survivors of the disaster that was the filming of FURY ROAD” on the Lloyds website.

“High octane offers close at 7pm AEST on September 26th,” according to a post on its website.

“Every army has a young drummer boy, to keep the rhythm and stir the heart, and the War Boys of the Wasteland are no exception,” reads a description of the Doof Wagon.

Coma The Doof Warrior, blind and scarred, hung in a web of bungy and spread-eagled before a stack of speakers, hurtles through the desert terrain on a repurposed 8 × 8 M.A.N. missile-carrier.”

According to 9News, the autos will be sold jointly.

The collection and the range of automobiles are also described in a YouTube video from Lloyds Auctions.

In the video, Geoff McKew of Lloyds Auctions welcomes “expressions of craziness” as he invites individuals to register their interest. This is a condensed version of the information.