IS member sentenced to life in prison for the death of a 5-year-old girl who was chained in the sun.

According to the Associated Press, an Islamic State member was sentenced to life in jail in Germany on Tuesday after buying a 5-year-old as a slave and chaining her in front of the blazing sun until she died.

Taha Al-J. was found guilty of genocide and war crimes in the death of Reda, a 5-year-old Yazidi child. Reda was supposedly punished by Al-J. for wetting the bed by being chained to the bar window in bright sunlight, where she perished after the temperature hit 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

At a Syrian IS base in 2015, Al-J. acquired Reda and her Yazidi mother as slaves. According to the indictment, Al-J. transported them to his residence in Fallujah, Iraq, where the mother and child were starved and abused on a regular basis as punishment.

The case against Al-J. was tried in Germany under the principle of universal jurisdiction. The country’s jurisdiction allows it to try major crimes even if they were not committed in Germany or have no direct ties to it.

In a statement, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Nadia Murad stated, “Germany is not only raising awareness about the need for justice, but it is also acting on it.” “In this scenario, their use of universal jurisdiction can and should be emulated by governments all around the world.” See the following links for further Associated Press reporting: The verdict was “a win for survivors of genocide, survivors of sexual abuse, and the entire Yazidi community,” according to Murad, who endured IS horrors. The presiding judge, Christoph Koller, was described by the German news agency dpa as noting that it was the first genocide conviction globally for a person’s role in the systematic persecution of the Yazidi religious minority by IS.

“This is the moment Yazidis have been yearning for,” Amal Clooney, who represented the mother, stated. “After seven years, eventually hearing a court pronounce that they had been victims of genocide. To see a man stand trial for murdering a Yazidi girl because she was a Yazidi.” The ruling was also praised by Zemfira Dlovani, a lawyer and member of Germany’s Central Council of Yazidis.

“We can only hope that it will serve as a precedent for future cases,” she told the Associated Press, stressing that tens of thousands of Yazidis have been displaced. This is a condensed version of the information.