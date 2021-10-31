Is McAuliffe’s kryptonite Critical Race Theory? Democrats’ blunders make it difficult to tell.

The governor’s race in Virginia has been largely considered as a litmus test for Republicans hoping to reclaim power after losing it in 2020 and Democrats seeking to maintain it.

The contest also appears to be a test of whether the GOP’s recent efforts to stir worries about critical race theory in schools can be utilized as a strategy to win the 2022 midterm elections. Republican Glenn Youngkin has tried to exploit anxiety about the issue—and other issues among suburban school parents—to build support on the campaign trail.

Even if he wins the election on Tuesday, it will be difficult to assess how much his focus on the issue swayed voters. That’s because, in recent weeks, Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe and Democrats have made mistakes that have undoubtedly given Youngkin and his allies greater ammo.

Conservatives believe that critical race theory, an academic concept that analyses history through the prism of racism, is an attempt to rewrite American history by portraying white people as innately racist.

Youngkin has stated frequently on the campaign trail that he will prohibit CRT from being used in Virginia schools.

“We’ve seen what Richmond’s liberal-left-progressive ideology has done to our kids, and guess what?” Youngkin said this in September during a rally in Loudoun County, Virginia. “Enough is enough.” On September 16, during the state’s first gubernatorial debate, McAuliffe chastised Youngkin’s focus on the issue, claiming that he’s not interested in it “But what I despise is that this is a big dog whistle about critical race theory, which isn’t taught in our schools…But what I despise is that this is a big dog whistle about critical race theory, which isn’t taught in our schools It irritates me greatly. It causes divisions among people.” At the time, it appeared like McAuliffe, who was governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018, would easily win in a state where former President Donald Trump had lost by ten points the year before.

However, the race has narrowed in recent weeks, and Youngkin’s focus on CRT and family concerns over school rules has only intensified.

CRT is expected to play a big role in GOP campaigns in the 2022 midterm elections, as the party tries to reclaim suburban congressional districts, according to Republican strategists.

“Critical race theory is the most prevalent cultural issue in suburban regions. The suburbs are engulfed in rage “Corry Bliss is a Republican strategist. This is a condensed version of the information.