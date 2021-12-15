Is Mark Meadows’ PowerPoint the ‘Smoking Gun’ Tape from Watergate for Donald Trump?

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ PowerPoint presentation to the panel investigating the January 6 Capitol disturbance may not be the Watergate “smoking gun” recording for former President Donald Trump, but it does share similarities, according to a former Watergate prosecutor.

Meadows presented a 38-page PowerPoint presentation titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference, and Options for JAN 6” to the nine-member House Select Committee, according to former Watergate Special Prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks. On the internet, a 36-page version with the same title has been circulating.

The incendiary letter, which was dated one day before the breach of the US Capitol building, provides a number of recommendations for Trump and his team to consider ahead of the certification process that would determine whether Joe Biden is declared the winner.

Although Wine-Banks believes the PowerPoint presentation is a “pretty terrible, ridiculous document that lays out basically conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory, and makes allegations that are totally unfounded and completely contrary to fact,” she believes it is unlikely to be the single piece of evidence linking Trump directly to the events of January 6 in an interview with The Washington Newsday.

During a joint session of Congress, when lawmakers were meeting to validate electoral ballots provided by states, rioters and some demonstrators broke into the Capitol grounds and building.

Many people have linked the revelation of the “smoking gun” audio that established former President Richard Nixon’s involvement in the Watergate cover-up, which he had repeatedly denied, to the release of the PowerPoint file, according to Wine-Banks, a former Watergate prosecutor.

Wine-Banks, author of “The Watergate Girl,” said, “A lot of people are claiming it [the presentation]is a’smoking gun,’ the equivalent of the Watergate smoking gun video.” “But it isn’t unless it reached Trump directly—unless Trump saw it, acted on it, or was told about it.” The PowerPoint document, whose source is unknown, offers detailed plans for overturning the presidential election results in 2020. Meadows apparently received it from an unknown sender in an email and forwarded it to the House committee before refusing to assist.

“We have no idea who it is.” This is a condensed version of the information.