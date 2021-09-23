Is Mark Hamill’s Gold Jumpsuit Really a Rejected Luke Skywalker Costume?

The distinctive image of Star Wars has captivated fans for decades, but a claim made on social media claims that a major character’s appearance could have been drastically different.

The Complaint

A photo of actor Mark Hamill in a gold jumpsuit has gone viral, claiming to be a discarded Luke Skywalker outfit.

The snapshot depicts a young Hamill in a gold costume with flared sleeves posing for photographs. Hamill played Skywalker in the original trilogy and returned the character in the sequel films.

“Rejected costume for Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars” has been captioned alongside such pictures.

Thousands of people have commented on these posts, which mention costume designer John Mollo, who earned an Academy Award for his work on Star Wars.

The Details

Hamill is in the shot, and he did wear the clothes in question.

It was not, however, for a Star Wars picture, nor was it in consideration for one of those films.

He donned the costume instead on German television.

On the internet, there is footage of Hamill singing in German while seated on a moon during a segment on a variety show. It was made in the 1980s, according to the upload.

Hamill has previously spoken out against the group.

In 2018, a Twitter user captioned a video of him singing, “Mark Hamill performing in German, 1980.”

“I remember not wanting to wear a gold jumpsuit like a rejected member of ABBA or whether I could learn dialogue in a foreign language-but thinking ‘Who cares?’” Hamill wrote in the essay. This will never be seen outside of Germany!’ Nothing ever goes away thanks to the internet. “Who’d have guessed?”

Someone had posted a video clip of the piece the year prior and asked Hamill if he “had pleasure” filming it.

“Unspeakably terrible on so many levels, thanks for posting,” the actor commented in response to the tweet. #DontWorryNoOneExceptAFewGermansWillEverSeeThisAgain.”

