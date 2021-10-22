Is Manchester United vs. Liverpool broadcast on television? News, a channel, and a live stream are all available for the team.

Jurgen Klopp’s team will be hoping to extend their unbeaten start to the season when they face Manchester United on Sunday.

Following their 5-0 demolition of Watford last weekend, Liverpool defeated Atletico Madrid 3-2 on Tuesday night to move one point off the top of the Premier League table.

Manchester United also defeated Atalanta 3-2 in the Champions League, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has now gone three league games without a victory.

The Reds’ Premier League match at Old Trafford takes place on Sunday, October 24th, with a 4:30pm kick-off.

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event will begin coverage at 4 p.m.

Curtis Jones is back in contention to play Manchester United after recuperating from a groin injury experienced while with the England U21’s, according to Jurgen Klopp.

The 20-year-old midfielder missed the previous travels to Watford and Atletico Madrid, but is already back in full training with the rest of the team.

Thiago Alcantara, who has already missed Liverpool’s last six games due to a calf ailment, might be out for up to a month, according to the German coach.

Bruno Fernandes, who picked up an injury in midweek, could be a doubt for United.

Marcus Rashford and Fred were also forced off with minor injuries for the Red Devils against Atalanta, but in his pre-match news conference, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to rule out any of his players ahead of Sunday’s clash.