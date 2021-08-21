Is Liverpool against Burnley on TV? Find out where you can watch it, as well as the channel, live stream, and team news.

Liverpool are ready for their first Premier League match back in front of a sold-out Anfield this season, when they host Burnley.

On the opening weekend, Jurgen Klopp’s team got off to a flying start with a 3-0 win over newly promoted Norwich City, with goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool kicks off the second round of matches with the first of the second round of fixtures, having played the late kick-off last Saturday.

Liverpool will also be looking for vengeance after losing this match 1-0 last season thanks to Ashley Barnes’ late penalty spot victory.

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Burnley takes place on Saturday, August 21st, with a midday kick-off.

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 at 11:30 a.m. and in Ultra HD on BT Sport’s dedicated channel.

BT Sport will broadcast the game live. If you don’t already have a BT Sport subscription, click here to see what’s new. Alternatively, a £25 Monthly Pass can be used to gain access to the game.

Andy Robertson is still out for the hosts, which means Kostas Tsimikas will likely return to the starting lineup at left-back, where he will be looking for a strong performance to keep his place in the starting lineup as the Scotsman nears a comeback.

Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson are both out of match shape, while Curtis Jones might return from a head injury and Ibrahima Konate could make his first start.

For Sean Dyche’s side, long-term absentees Dale Stephens and Kevin Long will continue to be unavailable.