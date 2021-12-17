Is Kentucky Republican Thomas Massey attempting to persuade the state to secede?

Representative Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) used Twitter on Thursday to explore the idea of secession, despite recent surveys showing increased support for the United States breaking up along ideological lines.

According to two polls issued this summer, a majority of Republicans support states seceding from the United States for political reasons. In a tweet, Massie brought up the Civil War example of West Virginia joining the Union after seceding from Confederate Virginia. One of his Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) classmates, the Kentucky Republican said, was ignorant that West Virginia was a state.

Massie inquired, “Has secession ever succeeded?” “One of my MIT freshmen classmates (from Bronx Science in NYC) had no idea West Virginia was a state; he assumed it was just a part of Virginia. Most people are aware that it is a state, but few are aware that it broke away from Virginia. It’s a tale that’s rarely told.” Has there ever been a successful secession? One of my MIT freshmen classmates (from Bronx Science in NYC) had no idea West Virginia was a state; he assumed it was just a part of Virginia.

Most people are aware that it is a state, but few are aware that it broke away from Virginia. It’s a tale that’s rarely told.

December 17, 2021 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie)

It’s unknown why Massie chose his home state of West Virginia to represent the topic of secession. Two other states were founded by breaking away from other states in a similar fashion but under different conditions. Kentucky, Massie’s home state, was a portion of Virginia before becoming a state in 1792, whereas Maine was founded when Massachusetts was split apart in 1820.

Secession, on the other hand, usually refers to states breaking away from the United States as a whole rather than separating from other states, a process known as partitioning. Given that the 11 states that broke away to form the Confederacy were decisively defeated by the Union at the end of the Civil War in 1865, the sole historical example of secession from the United States was a failure.

Although Texas broke away from Mexico in 1836 as the Republic of, no other states have succeeded in breaking away from the federal authority. This is a condensed version of the information.