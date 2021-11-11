Is Joe Biden able to keep gas prices under control?

President Joe Biden is under increasing pressure to do something to address the nation’s skyrocketing gas prices.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) stated the national average price of gasoline had climbed to $3.42 a gallon, up 62 percent from a year ago, in a week when consumer price inflation for October was revealed at 6.2 percent.

Biden stated on Wednesday that decreasing consumer price rises was his “top objective” in mobilizing the National Economic Council (NEC) to combat the worst inflation jump since November 1990.

When it comes to lowering the cost of gas, which is at its highest level in seven years, he has significantly less alternatives.

“Unfortunately, U.S. presidents do not have good options in the near term to cut domestic gasoline prices,” said Bob McNally, CEO of Rapidan Energy Group and former White House senior director for international energy.

“Global crude oil prices dictate domestic gasoline and diesel prices, which are shaped by global supply, demand, and OPEC+ choices,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“The most effective solution would be to persuade Saudi Arabia and OPEC+ to increase production faster,” he continued, “but that hasn’t worked out well so yet.”

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies rebuffed Biden’s call for more output, reiterating last week that they will not add more than 400,000 barrels per day to the market each month.

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman defended OPEC+’s actions last month, saying Bloomberg that high US gas prices were caused by low supplies, refinery disruptions caused by Hurricane Ida, and high ethanol pricing.

Biden is being pressed by lawmakers to act. They said gas costs were imposing a “undue strain on families and small businesses attempting to make ends meet” in a letter sent out on Tuesday. They urged Biden to consider releasing barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), an emergency reserve, or even taking the more draconian step of banning oil exports.

“The most essential thing is not to adopt actions that will have bad consequences,” said Ben Cahill, a senior fellow at the Energy Security and Climate Change Program. “Some of the actions on the table might potentially backfire.” This is a condensed version of the information.