Is Jimmy Hoffa still alive? Following new potential clues, the search has been re-ignited.

Jimmy Hoffa, one of the most powerful labor organizers in the United States, vanished in 1975, and the FBI revealed Friday that detectives are looking for his remains again.

According to the New York Times, current investigations brought the FBI to a landfill in New Jersey in October.

“The FBI secured a search warrant last month to conduct a site survey beneath the Pulaski Skyway, “According to the BBC, Special Agent Mara Schneider of the FBI’s Detroit field office said. “That information is now being examined. We are unable to disclose any additional information because the court sealed the affidavit in support of the search warrant.” There have been several theories, conspiracies, and claims concerning what happened to Hoffa, including whether or not he died, where he is buried, and what happened to him. Hoffa’s participation in the mafia in the United States, as well as his leadership of the Teamsters union, has made it even more difficult to locate him. Between Hoffa, the union, and the mafia, there was a tumultuous connection.

The most outlandish theories claim that Hoffa vanished and fled to South America with a gogo dancer, or that Hoffa is buried beneath the New York Giants football stadium. There is no conclusive proof to back up any accusation or story made concerning what happened to Hoffa.

From 1958 through 1971, Hoffa was the International Brotherhood of Teamsters’ head. In 1976, he began a 13-year sentence for jury manipulation, which he served until Nixon pardoned him in 1971 on the condition that he not participate in union action. On July 30, 1975, in Michigan, Hoffa went missing for the fourth time, never to be seen again. Hoffa’s son is currently the General President of the Teamsters organization.

The history and narrative of Hoffa inspired the film “The Irishman,” which starred Robert De Niro as truck driver Frank Sheeran and Al Pacino as Hoffa.