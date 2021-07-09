Is Ivanka Trump Next To Be Indicted By The Manhattan District Attorney?

Following the Manhattan District Attorney’s recent tax-related charges against Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, doubts have been raised about future indictments of key company employees and whether they may turn on former President Donald Trump.

Ivanka Trump, Trump’s daughter, is one of the famous personalities.

Other executives, including Ivanka, may have benefited from the same scams, according to the indictment. Cynthia Alksne, a former Brooklyn assistant director attorney, said Monday that the indictment indicated that Ivanka would be next to face charges.

On MSNBC, Alksne remarked, “We’ve heard a lot of this information about Ivanka Trump collecting consultancy payments – ‘consulting fees’ for things she may or may not have done.” “That appears to be the next location, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

The question is whether she will be as devoted to the company as Weisselberg, who has been with it for nearly 50 years.

Mary Trump, the former president’s estranged niece, said on Monday that Donald Trump could not expect Ivanka to be loyal in the same way.

In an episode of the podcast “The New Abnormal,” Mary Trump observed, “She’s much less likely to stay loyal than Allen Weisselberg.”

Arwa Mahdawi, a Guardian columnist, echoed Mary Trump’s remarks.

“If any of the Trump children are going to turn on their father, my money is on Ivanka,” Mahdawi said.

According to a New York Times investigation, Ivanka Trump was paid over $700,000 in consulting fees while while working full-time for the Trump Organization and earning a salary. She might face accusations of conspiracy, grand theft, criminal tax fraud, and fabricating company documents, just like Weisselberg.

Mary Trump also told Rachel Maddow of MSNBC that she believes Donald Trump’s other adult children will not hesitate to sacrifice their father in order to preserve themselves.

Mary Trump stated, “His relationship with them, and their relationship with him, is wholly transactional and conditional.” “They won’t put their lives on the line for him, just as he wouldn’t put his life on the line for them.”