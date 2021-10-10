Is it true that schools will be open on Columbus Day in 2021?

Because Columbus Day is a federal holiday, most government agencies and financial institutions are closed. On the yearly holiday, certain private businesses may also be closed.

On Columbus Day, which falls on October 11 this year, schools are normally open. Some schools, however, may be closed depending on the state, city, or school district.

On the holiday, public schools in Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., and New York City, for example, are closed.

October 11 is also a holiday in the Texas City Independent School District.

However, public schools in several states, such as California and Florida, remain open on Columbus Day.

Private educational institutions may have different traditions.

Check with your local school to see if there are any openings for Columbus Day.

What is the significance of Columbus Day?

Christopher Columbus’ landing in the New World on October 12, 1492 is commemorated on Columbus Day, which falls on the second Monday of every October.

On the 300th anniversary of the landing, on October 12, 1792, the first recorded commemoration of the day took place.

According to the US Library of Congress, the day became an official holiday in 1892 after former US president Benjamin Harrison issued a proclamation recommending “the observance in all their localities of the 400th anniversary of the discovery of America…” and describing Columbus as “the pioneer of progress and enlightenment.”

Native Americans, on the other hand, arrived in the New World before the Italian explorers. According to a blog post from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian, generations of Native people have protested Columbus Day because “the colonial takeovers of the Americas, beginning with Columbus, resulted in the deaths of millions of Native people and the forced assimilation of survivors.”

The continuing protest against Columbus Day has sparked a push to replace it with Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which would acknowledge Native Americans as the earliest residents of the Americas. Many sections of the country have joined the movement in recent years, including a number of states as well as specific cities such as Washington, D.C. and Boston.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day is observed in these states and cities in lieu of or in addition to Columbus Day.

The day was renamed Italian Heritage Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day in New York City.

“Italian Heritage Day/Indigenous,” the city’s Department of Education (DOE) announced in a statement. This is a condensed version of the information.