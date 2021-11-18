Is It True That Photos of Random ‘Piles of Bricks’ in Kenosha Are Real?

While the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial deliberates, reports regarding the placing of bricks across Kenosha are circulating on social media, amid fears that protests could erupt if a judgement is reached.

Random unmanaged pallets of bricks were surfacing in Kenosha, according to social media and blog entries. Some were accompanied by photographs and videos purporting to depict the piles on the city’s streets.

“The police scanner is already receiving reports of suspicious activities.

A Kenosha officer examined a neighborhood alleyway between 12 and 1 p.m. EST earlier today and confirmed there are “bricks everywhere.” At the 1:11 point, the audio begins.” https://t.co/u1vvxl8CdI @johncardillo — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) 17 November 2021 The first posts did not provide any visual evidence, but they did include a link to an audio file supposedly taken from a publicly accessible database of Kenosha police conversations and captured between 12 and 1 p.m. EST.

What are these mysterious bricks popping up all around Kenosha?

Oh, my goodness.

We’re at it again. pic.twitter.com/cmCiSFQai7 — Darnel Sugarfoo (@DarnelSugarfoo) on Rosie’s Jonestown Holiday 17 November 2021 Before being archived, a Reddit post containing the allegation gained approximately 2,000 votes, while numerous additional posts on Twitter received hundreds of interactions.

It was also taken up and shared by a few Telegram and 4Chan accounts, although it received very little attention. On Thursday, further messages, some of which included photographs of brick pallets, started to proliferate.

This pile of bricks was discovered in an alley by a Kenosha police, who said scanners are “non-stop” reporting numerous more sightings throughout the city. That’s how the left operates! pic.twitter.com/RyVkOqG1Yh November 17, 2021 — ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) The Details The original claim appears to be based on a single piece of radio transmission from a patrol officer, which was cut and shared on several social media sites as the basis for a larger narrative.

The clip was retrieved from the Kenosha County Public Safety web database of police communications from November 16, according to the Washington Newsday.

Though the low sound quality makes it difficult to hear the entire exchange, it appears that at least two cops are replying. This is a condensed version of the information.