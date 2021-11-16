Is It True That Pfizer’s CEO’s Wife Died As A Result Of COVID-19 Vaccine Complications? Fake News Claims are slammed by the company.

A spokeswoman for Pfizer, an American pharmaceutical corporation, has denied claims that the company’s CEO’s wife died as a result of COVID-19 vaccination problems.

Myriam Bourla, wife of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, died in the emergency hospital owing to complications with the company’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Conservative Beaver blog article published on Nov. 10. Myriam had been dubious about the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the story, and she had initially declined to take it.

“She died in the New York-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital emergency room after being brou