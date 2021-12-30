Is it true that no one won the Powerball on Wednesday? Winning Numbers For The 29th Of December, As Well As The Jackpot For Saturday

The $441 million jackpot with a cash value of $317.5 million did not have a winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, December 29, the winning lottery numbers were 2, 6, 9, 33, and 39. With a Power Play 2X, the Powerball number was 11.

Because the previous prize was not claimed, the next drawing will be held on Saturday night. With a cash payout of $347.7 million, the jackpot will expand to an anticipated $483 million.

Despite the fact that there was no big prize winner in the Wednesday lottery drawing, one player became an instant millionaire. A Georgian earned $1 million after hitting the Match 5.

If the player had struck the Match 5 with a Power Play buy, their total winnings for the night would have been $2 million.

There were other minor rewards in addition to the one millionaire. Forty-five players won $50,000 by matching the four white ball numbers and the red Powerball.

Meanwhile, thanks to a Power Play buy, eight players hit the Match 4 and the red Powerball, winning $100,000. The remaining rewards for the night ranged from $4 to $200.

The current drawing comes after a second-place prize was awarded to a player from South Carolina during the Christmas night round. The ticket was purchased at a Summerville Refuel petrol station.

The South Carolina ticket lottery winners have around six months to claim their prize, even if the player has yet to claim it.

The Powerball is a $2 per play lottery. A player must match the six numbers on their ticket to the drawn six-number combination to win the jackpot.

For the white balls, five numbers from 1 to 69 must be chosen, and for the red Powerball, a number from 1 to 26 must be chosen.

The Powerball jackpot has a 1 in 292.2 million chance of being won.