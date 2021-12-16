Is it true that no one won the Powerball on Wednesday? Winning Numbers For The 15th Of December, As Well As The Jackpot For Saturday

The Powerball drawing on Wednesday night did not provide a grand prize winner for the projected $335 million jackpot, which has a cash value of $243 million.

On December 15, the winning lottery numbers were 19, 20, 40, 42, and 59. The Powerball number that was drawn was 15, and the Power Play was 3X.

After the previous jackpot went unclaimed, the Saturday night prize will rise to $353 million, with a cash value of $256 million.

Despite the fact that there was no first-place lottery winner after the Wednesday night drawing, one player became a billionaire overnight.

A player from Maryland won $2 million after hitting the Match 5 with the 3X Power Play. The player would have earned $1 million if they had hit the Match 5 without the Power Play payment.

Aside from the immediate millionaire, the night resulted in a number of other minor rewards. Six players won $50,000 after matching four of the white ball numbers and the red Powerball.

Meanwhile, because to a Power Play purchase, just one player hit the Match 4 and the red Powerball, winning $150,000. The remaining rewards for the evening ranged from $4 to $300.

A man from North Carolina hit the Match 5 with a Power Play purchase and won $100,000 in the most recent drawing. When James Miller was walking out of a convenience store, he decided to buy two Powerball tickets on the spur of the moment.

“Something just hit me and prompted me to go back in and buy some Powerball tickets,” Miller explained. “I don’t think the fact that I won has fully hit me yet.” Miller received $70,751 after taxes. Miller said he may use his winnings to put a down payment on a house, in addition to buying Christmas items for his family.

A player must match the six numbers on their ticket to the drawn six-number combination to win the Powerball jackpot.

For the white balls, five numbers from 1 to 69 must be chosen, and for the red Powerball, a number from 1 to 26 must be chosen.

The Powerball jackpot has a 1 in 292.2 million chance of being won.