Is it true that no one won the Powerball on Wednesday? Winning Numbers For December 22nd And Saturday’s Jackpot

The Powerball drawing held on Wednesday night did not yield a grand prize winner for the estimated $378 million jackpot. Several others, though, were able to win smaller cash rewards in the most recent drawing.

On Dec. 22, the winning lottery numbers were 7, 16, 19, 48, 68, with a red Powerball of 15. It was a 2X Power Play.

Despite the fact that no one won the $378 million prize, which was worth $275.9 million in cash, one player became an instant millionaire.

A player from Arizona matched five numbers, bringing their total wins to $1 million for the night. A $2 million prize would have been awarded if the player had hit the Match 5 with a Power Play.

That player, however, was not the only one who was fortunate enough to win a prize. Four players won the Match 4 plus red Powerball with a Power Play of $100,000 in the most recent jackpot drawing. There were also 13 Match 4 plus red Powerball winners who each received $50,000. Other players won prizes ranging from $4 to $200 throughout the evening.

The jackpot has risen to $400 million, with a cash option of $292 million, after the most recent drawing went unclaimed. On Saturday night, the next drawing will take place.

The current drawing comes after a guy from North Carolina claimed a $2 million winning ticket in the last drawing, which took place on Monday night.

Alfie Farlow arrived with three quick pick tickets from Sam’s Mart, a nearby convenience store. The first thing Farlow wants to do with his windfall is put money into the college funds for his two young daughters. He also intends to purchase a new home and potentially establish his own trucking company.

The Powerball jackpot has a 1 in 292.2 million chance of being won. The Powerball is a $2 per play lottery.

A player must match the six numbers on their ticket to the drawn six-number combination to win the Powerball jackpot. For the white balls, five numbers from 1 to 69 must be chosen, and for the red Powerball, a number from 1 to 26 must be chosen.