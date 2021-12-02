Is it true that no one won the Powerball on Wednesday? Winning Numbers For December 1st, As Well As Saturday’s Jackpot

The jackpot, which was projected to be worth $263.6 million, was not won in the most recent Powerball drawing.

The winning lottery numbers were 12, 15, 38, 57, 63, with a red Powerball drawing of 24 on Wednesday, Dec. 1. It was a 2X PowerPlay.

Despite the fact that no one became an immediate millionaire as a consequence of the night, several smaller cash prizes were won.

A total of 12 players won $50,000 in the Match 4 plus Powerball game. In the meantime, four players won the Match 4 plus Powerball with the 2X Power Play, bringing their total wins for the night to $100,000. Prizes ranged from $4 to $200 for the other players.

Players who hit the Match 5 would have won a million dollars. Players who matched five numbers with the Power Play buy, on the other hand, would have earned $2 million.

The prize will continue to increase since the $263 million lottery on Wednesday night went unclaimed, with a cash option of $186.4 million.

On Saturday, the next Powerball drawing will be held, with a prize pool of $278 million and a cash value of $196.6 million.

The latest lottery drawing comes amid allegations that a $1 million Powerball ticket that has gone unclaimed in Washington state is about to expire. The winning ticket matched five numbers and will expire on Dec. 8.

Depending on the selling jurisdiction, Powerball winners have 90 days to one year to redeem their reward. The expiration date is usually printed on the back of the winning ticket.

Players must match the six numbers on their ticket to the drawn six-number combination to win the jackpot. For the white balls, five numbers from 1 to 69 are chosen, and for the red Powerball, a number from 1 to 26 is chosen.

The Powerball jackpot has a 1 in 292.2 million chance of being won.