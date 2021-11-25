Is it true that no one won the Powerball jackpot on November 24th, 21? Numbers and outcomes.

Last night, the next drawing of the Wednesday Powerball lottery took place, with a prize pool of $224 million and a cash value option of $160.8 million.

On November 24, 2021, the winning numbers were 10, 16, 32, 63, and 65, with the Powerball being 17 and the Power Play being 2x.

There were no winners of either the top jackpot reward or the $1 million second prize. If any of the second-place winners had selected the Power Play option for $1, their prizes would have totaled $2 million.

13 lucky ticket holders, on the other hand, perfectly matched four white balls plus the Powerball, winning $50,000 each. Five of the winners purchased the Power Play option, which entitles them to a $100,000 award.

Only four white balls were matched by a set of 284 players, who each won $100, with 79 of them opting for Power Play, which awarded them each $200.

There were 672 players who matched three white balls plus the Powerball and won $100 apiece, while 191 players bought the Power Play option and won $200 each.

The next drawing will take place on Sunday, November 28th, with a $243 million jackpot and a cash value of $171.9 million.

The Rules of Powerball

Powerball tickets are available in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands for $2 each.

Each ticket holder chooses five numbers from one to 69 for the five white balls and a Powerball number from one to 26.

By choosing the Power Play option for an extra $1 every play, players can multiply non-jackpot payouts by two, three, four, five, or ten times.

Every Wednesday and Saturday, drawings are held in the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

The Awards

“In Powerball, there are nine different ways to win a reward. Except for the Grand Prize, all prizes are fixed cash sums. “Prize payout levels in California are pari-mutuel and determined by sales and the number of winners,” according to the Powerball website.

“Until the Powerball jackpot is won, the prize value continues to rise.

The reward value of the Match 5 + Power Play is always $2 million, while the 10X multiplier is only active when the announced jackpot is $150 million. This is a condensed version of the information.