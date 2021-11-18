Is it true that no one won the Powerball jackpot on November 17th and 21st? Numbers and outcomes.

Last night, the next Powerball lottery draw took place, with a prize pool of $190 million and a cash value option of $137.3 million.

On November 17, 2021, the winning numbers were 3, 16, 48, 52, and 60, with the Powerball being 1 and the Power Play being 3x.

Although no one won the jackpot, one lucky ticket holder won the second prize of $1 million by matching all five white balls. According to the Powerball website, the winner paid $1 for the Power Play option, which increased their second prize earnings to $2 million.

There were 11 players who correctly matched four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 each. Six of them had purchased the Power Play option, which paid out $150,000 to each of them.

215 players received $100 each when they matched four white balls, and 72 of them won $300 when they chose the Power Play option.

There were 590 players who matched three white balls plus the Powerball, each winning $100, and 162 players who chose the Power Play, each winning $300.

On Sunday, November 21, the next Powerball drawing will take place, with a jackpot prize of $205 million and a cash value of $148.1 million.

The Rules of Powerball

Powerball tickets are available in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands for $2 each.

Each ticket holder chooses five numbers from one to 69 for the five white balls and a Powerball number from one to 26.

By choosing the Power Play option for an extra $1 every play, players can multiply non-jackpot payouts by two, three, four, five, or ten times.

The Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee holds draws every Wednesday and Saturday.

The Awards

“In Powerball, there are nine different ways to win a reward. Except for the Grand Prize, all prizes are fixed cash sums. Prize payout amounts in California are pari-mutuel, meaning they are decided by sales and the number of winners “The website for the Powerball game explains everything.

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow in value until it is won. “The reward value of the Match 5 + Power Play is always $2 million, while the 10X multiplier is only active when the announced jackpot is less than $150 million,” according to. This is a condensed version of the information.