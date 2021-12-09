Is it true that no one won the Powerball jackpot on December 8th, 21? Numbers and outcomes.

Last night, the $291 million Wednesday Powerball lottery drawing took place, with a cash value option of $213 million.

On December 8, 2021, the winning numbers were 3, 7, 33, 50, and 69, with a Powerball of 24 and a Power Play of 2x.

There were no winners of the jackpot or the $1 million second prize in the most recent drawing. If any of the second-place winners had paid $1 for the Power Play option, their prize would have been worth $2 million.

However, ten lucky ticket buyers matched four white balls plus the Powerball, each winning $50,000. Three of these players chose the Power Play, which netted them a $100,000 reward.

There were 343 players who correctly predicted four white balls without the Powerball and won $100 apiece, with 90 of them opting for Power Play and winning $200 each.

A group of 796 players matched three white balls plus the Powerball to win $100 each, while 217 of them added the Power Play option to their winnings, bringing their total to $200.

The next drawing will take place on Sunday, December 12th, with a $307 million prize and a cash value of $224.7 million.

The Rules of Powerball

Powerball tickets are available in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands for $2 each.

Each ticket holder chooses five numbers from one to 69 for the five white balls and a Powerball number from one to 26.

By choosing the Power Play option for an extra $1 every play, players can multiply non-jackpot payouts by two, three, four, five, or ten times.

Every Wednesday and Saturday, drawings are held in the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

The Awards

“In Powerball, there are nine different ways to win a reward. Except for the Grand Prize, all prizes are fixed cash sums. Prize payout amounts in California are pari-mutuel, meaning they are decided by sales and the number of winners “The website for the Powerball game explains everything.

The Powerball jackpot payout grows in value until it is won. According to the website, “the Match 5 + Power Play prize amount is always $2 million, but the 10X multiplier is only active when the announced jackpot is $150 million or less.”

