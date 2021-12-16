Is it true that no one won the Powerball jackpot on December 15, 21? Numbers and outcomes.

Last night, the Powerball lottery’s next drawing took place, with a jackpot of $333 million and a cash value of $241.5 million.

On December 15, 2021, the winning numbers were 19, 20, 40, 42, and 59, with the Powerball being 15 and the Power Play being 3x.

There were no jackpot winners in last night’s drawing, but one lucky player correctly selected the five white balls, earning them the second prize of $1 million. The winner paid $1 for the Power Play option, bringing their total prize money to $2 million.

Six ticket buyers matched four white balls plus the Powerball, winning $50,000 apiece. One of these players chose the Power Play, which tripled their third-place reward to $150,000.

Three hundred and twenty-seven individuals correctly selected four white balls without the Powerball, winning each $100. 108 of the winners chose Power Play, earning them a total of $300.

There were 859 ticket holders who matched three white balls and the Powerball, winning $100 each. 276 of them chose the Power Play option, which increased their winnings to $300.

The jackpot for the next drawing is anticipated to be $353 million, with a cash value of $256 million, and it will be held on Sunday, December 19.

The Rules of Powerball

Powerball tickets are available in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands for $2 each.

Each ticket holder chooses five numbers from one to 69 for the five white balls and a Powerball number from one to 26.

By choosing the Power Play option for an extra $1 every play, players can multiply non-jackpot payouts by two, three, four, five, or ten times.

Every Wednesday and Saturday, drawings are held in the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

The Awards

“In Powerball, there are nine different ways to win a reward. Except for the Grand Prize, all prizes are fixed cash sums. “Prize payout levels in California are pari-mutuel and determined by sales and the number of winners,” according to the Powerball website.

The Powerball jackpot will keep growing until it is won.

The prize pool for Match 5 + Power Play is always $2 million, however the 10X multiplier is only active when the announced jackpot is won. This is a condensed version of the information.