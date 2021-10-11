Is It True That Marijuana Is Given To Trick-Or-Treaters On Halloween?

Every year around Halloween, reports about “marijuana-laced” Halloween treats start to circulate. Should parents be concerned about the veracity of the rumors? People would “cook pennies on skillets and put them into the hands of trick-or-treaters,” according to some older reports from the 1950s. This eventually led to rumors in the 1960s about “arsenic and pins” being found in children’s confectionery.

According to Joel Best, the nation’s top researcher on Halloween candy contamination, this could be where the dread of marijuana-laced candy came from, but these incidents are now regarded ancient Halloween sadism.

When it comes to marijuana-laced candy on Halloween, there have never been any documented incidents of it being found in the possession of a trick-or-treater.

“I’ve done my homework, and I can’t find any evidence that any youngster has been killed or gravely injured as a result of sweets obtained while trick-or-treating. This, in my opinion, is exaggerated. “It’s impossible to establish a negative, but it appears implausible,” Best told Vox.

In September, a WPVI reporter tweeted a photo of marijuana-infused look-alike snacks, warning that authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for these things on Halloween.

WARNING: As Halloween approaches, @Bensalem

Parents should LOOK at their children’s candy before they consume it, according to the police. They seized these goodies, which appear to be very similar to the real thing. THC @6abc is added to all of them. pic.twitter.com/u6GFBXt08g Many were divided on the legitimacy of the information because it did not come from a police account and there was no evidence that the products were confiscated from persons with the aim to distribute them on Halloween.

“We ask parents to be ever watchful in examining their children’s candies before allowing them to ingest those treats,” the Johnstown Police Department in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, said in a social media post in 2019.

Drug-laced sweets are packaged to seem like conventional candies and might be difficult to tell apart from the real thing.”

The agency had only recently confiscated “Nerds Rope edibles” in a massive drug bust, according to the statement made.

None of the reports regarding the Halloween candy warning referring to “Nerds Rope edibles” said if the marijuana-infused candy was intended to be given out to trick-or-treaters.

Captain Chad Miller of the Johnstown Police Department was queried about this by Rolling Stone at the time, and he replied there was “absolutely no evidence that.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.