Is it true that cats have nine lives? The Myth Revealed

There are about 60 million pet cats in the United States, with one in every four households owning a feline friend. The notion that cats have nine lives has reverberated across societies and generations due to their amazing agility and apparent ability to dodge impending death on a semi-regular basis.

But whence did this idiom originate?

Around 10,000 years ago, cats began coexisting with humans in the Near East during the Neolithic period. The shift from a hunter-gatherer to a farming lifestyle is supposed to have benefited these ancient cats. Humans attracted common prey for cats, such as mice and rats, as they farmed and stored food. The human-cat interaction became mutually beneficial, with humans supplying food for the cats and cats preventing rats from raiding human food storage.

Ancient Egypt accelerated the process of domestication. Cats were revered in the civilisation, and various deities were represented with cat-shaped heads.

Cats that were kept as pets were mummified and buried. Several different cats were discovered in a 2,500-year-old specimen examined by French scientists in 2019, with a cloth ball in lieu of the skull. Researchers claimed earlier this year that they had discovered what they believe to be the world’s oldest pet cemetery, with approximately 600 cats and dogs in one Ancient Egyptian site.

Why do you have nine lives?

The belief of cats having nine lives is thought to have originated in Ancient Egypt. To visit the underworld, the sun god Atum-Ra is claimed to have assumed the appearance of a cat. Eight other gods were thought to have been born to Atum-Ra. As a result, some people have associated the proverb “cats have nine lives” with this myth, claiming that the eight gods plus Atum-Ra equal nine lives.

According to Anita Kelsey, a feline behaviorist in the United Kingdom and author of Let’s Talk About Cats, “No one knows for sure where that statement originated, and we can only rely on legends such as those from ancient Egypt… The idea of the saying’s genesis in Egypt sounds plausible, given the Egyptians’ reverence for cats.” Cats are thought to have dispersed over the world thanks to the Egyptians’ infatuation with them, with felines going along trade routes into Europe and beyond.

