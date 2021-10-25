Is It True That Brian Laundrie’s Suicide Note Was Leaked? Trolls are circulating a fake letter on the internet.

Following the discovery of the 23-year-old fugitive’s skeleton remains and belongings at a North Port, Florida, park last week, a false suicide note supposedly written by Brian Laundrie has gone viral online.

The handwritten message addressed to “Mom & Dad” claimed to be from Laundrie’s notebook, which was discovered Wednesday with his backpack beside the Florida native’s body in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, near the Calton Reserve, according to The Sun.

“I just wanted to express my regret for all that has occurred. None of this was my intention, “said the note, which was uploaded on TikTok and YouTube on Sept. 18.

According to the post, social media users questioned the note’s validity and chastised trolls for “finding amusement in other people’s misery.”

One passenger was cited as stating, “This can’t be genuine, sorry.”

Authorities are still examining and rescuing Laundrie’s notebook, which was damp because the area where his corpse and belongings were discovered was previously immersed in water, according to other social media users. Furthermore, the notebook’s contents have yet to be revealed.

According to CNN, the notebook was definitely damp when it was discovered outside of a dry bag, but it is “potentially salvageable,” according to an unnamed source familiar with the investigation.

“They’ll use every methods possible to dry it off before opening it,” the person claimed. “They’ll handle it with extreme caution.” The journal could provide insight into Laundrie’s death and contain details about his final days with Gabriel “Gabby” Petito, his 22-year-old fiancée.

Before Laundrie returned to his Florida home alone on Sept. 1, the pair went on a months-long van excursion across the country.

Petito, from Long Island, New York, went missing on Sept. 11 – two days before Laundrie left his parents’ North Port home to go trekking “in a terrible mood.” On Sept. 19, authorities discovered Petito’s remains in a Wyoming national park.

Prior to the finding of his body, Laundrie was the only person of interest in his fiancée’s disappearance and death, and an arrest warrant for fraud-related offenses was filed against him.

According to his family’s attorney, Steven Bertolini, no funeral will be given for Laundrie after postmortem results were inconclusive and no manner or cause of death was determined.

According to reports, Laundrie’s partial remains, which have been transferred to an anthropologist for additional study, will be. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.