Is It True That Brian Laundrie Committed Suicide? Evidence discovered at the scene may hold the answers.

Experts believe a personal item discovered alongside Brian Laundrie’s body on Wednesday could hold the key to determining the reason of his death and that of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito.

Following a month-long search, the FBI and the North Port Police Department discovered Laundrie’s skeletal remains in the Carlton Reserve in Florida on Wednesday. The body, which had been immersed below, was discovered alongside Laundrie’s personal belongings, including a rucksack and a notebook.

A criminologist, Casey Jordan, believes the notebook may contain Laundrie’s suicide note as well as an account of what happened to Petito.

“That begs the question: if this is actually Brian Laudrie, and if he died by his own hand, did he take the time to write a note of explanation, perhaps even regret?” Jordan stated to CNN. “There’s a fair likelihood there’s a note in there if that notebook is there.” Something that would not only provide answers to the cops, but also to Gabby’s family.” Andrew McCabe, a senior law enforcement analyst and former FBI Deputy Director, added that the journal could provide insight on Petito’s death in Wyoming.

“That diary could provide a lot of light on those matters in terms of understanding Laundrie’s motive, his sentiments for Petito,” McCabe said in an interview with CNN on Wednesday.

Laundrie’s body was discovered on Wednesday, more than a month after authorities first launched a hunt for the single person of interest in Petito’s murder.

Petito, 23, had been on a cross-country journey with Laundrie when he returned home alone in his fiancée’s car on Sept. 1. Petito’s body was located in Teton County on Sept. 19.

Petito’s death was initially judged a homicide by an autopsy. Petito died of “manual strangulation or throttling,” according to a final autopsy released on Oct. 12, and was killed three to four weeks before being discovered.

Laundrie’s remains were discovered two to three miles from the entrance to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park’s nearly 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve.