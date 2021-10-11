Is it true that banks will be open on Columbus Day in 2021?

The date of Columbus Day in 2021 is October 11th. Christopher Columbus’ landing in the New World on October 12, 1492 is commemorated by this yearly festival.

Columbus Day, which falls on the second Monday in October, is a federal holiday, which means that many government offices will be closed and some private businesses will be closed. On this day, many banks, including the Federal Reserve, are closed.

Customers can still use their bank’s website to access online banking as well as ATM machines. On Columbus Day, several bank call centers will remain open.

As a result of COVID-19, some bank branches may have already closed or are providing less services.

“In challenging conditions, certain banks may need to temporarily limit operations to preserve the health of their staff and customers,” the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation of the United States notes. Closing a lobby, changing to drive-thru only services, or encouraging consumers to use ATMs or digital channels to access their services are all examples of this.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) “encourages banks to deal with consumers affected by COVID-19” by waiving costs such as overdraft, ATM, late payment, early withdrawal, and other fees.

“Your money is insured by the FDIC, regardless of the bank’s operating difficulties.” Deposits in an FDIC-insured bank or savings institution will be protected up to $250,000, according to the FDIC.

For additional information about deposit insurance, see the FDIC’s website.

The following is a list of banks that will be closed on Columbus Day, in alphabetical order.

Ameris Bank is a financial institution based in the United States

Bank of America is a financial institution based in the United

BB&TBBVAC

California Bank & Trust is a bank and trust company based in California.

Chase

Columbia Bank is a financial institution based in Columbia

Community First Bank is a locally owned and operated financial institution.

F&M Bank is a financial institution based in the United States

Farmers & Merchants Bank is a financial institution that serves farmers and merchants.

First Citizens Bank is a financial institution based in the United

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia is a financial institution based in

Merchants who came first Bank Great Western Bank is a financial institution based in the United KeyBank Kitsap Bank is a financial institution based in Kitsap M&T Bank is a financial institution based in the United States NBT Bank is a financial institution based in the United Peoples Bank is a financial institution based in the United Regions of PNC Bank Santander Bank is a Spanish bank. SunTrust TCF Bank is a financial institution based in Toronto, The Dime Bank is a financial institution that lends money to people UMB Wells Fargo & Company Westfield Bank is a British bank based in London. WSFS Bank is a financial institution based in the United States Zions Bank is a financial institution based in Zions Other United States Federal Holidays

The following is a list of various federal holidays observed in the United States. The government may observe a holiday on a different day if it falls on a weekend.

The first day of the new year (January 1)

The birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. (third Monday in January)

George Washington’s Birthday/Presidents’ Day (third Monday in February)

Memorial Day is a national holiday in the United States (last Monday in May)

Juneteenth is an important date in the United States (June 19)

Independence Day is a national holiday in the United States (July 4)

Labor Day is a national holiday in the United States (first Monday in September)

Veterans Day is observed on November 11th (November 11)

Thanksgiving is one of the most important holidays in the United (fourth Thursday in November)

Christmas Day (December 25)